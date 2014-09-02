Federal government demanding Toledo repay part of Police grant

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Federal government is demanding the city of Toledo pay up, claiming the city misused federal grant money.

The 2009 Cops Hiring Grant totaled $7.1 million and was used to help fund a dwindling local police force. Federal officials want Toledo to return $396,000 of that money.

The city says the feds are requesting the return due to "questioned costs for the duplication of vacation and sick leave reimbursement by the COPS Office." A 2012 audit found the city wasn't compliant with the grant's stipulations.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins says this happened under the Bell administration but now the city will have to fix it. He says the city is lucky they don't have to pay back more.

"Ifyou say you're going to have more policeofficers as a result of a grant and you don't have more police officers midwaythrough the grant, then you're not compliant," he said. "Now,when they excused away that part, I'm very thankful they did because this couldhave been a much larger hit."

The current plan is to take $396,000 from the Risk Management Fund to repay the grant over the next three years. Collins presented the request to city council at their agenda hearing on Tuesday.

