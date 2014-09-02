Motorcyclist in critical condition after Monroe County accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Monroe County accident

Frenchtown Township, MI -

A motorcycle driver is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being thrown from his bike in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Nadeau Road near Mentel in Frenchtown Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Bret Coleman lost control around a curve and ended up facing oncoming traffic.  He hit a car and was thrown from his bike.

A passenger in the car also suffered minor injuries.

