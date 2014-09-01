UT Police looking for a man charged with robbery and felonious a - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT Police looking for a man charged with robbery and felonious assault

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An assault and attempted robbery on the University of Toledo'scampus has some students on edge.

The crime happened last week when suspect Darius Glover punched, kicked and stomped a man until he lost consciousnessoutside of President's Hall on campus.

Glover has been charged with robbery and felonious assault. UT Policesay he lives in Toledo and frequently hangs out around campus.

Student Dajua Blanding says she lives in President's Hall anddoesn't feel safe knowing Glover is still out there.

"I walk oncampus a lot," said Blanding. "I have to walk back and forth between campus andstuff, so I don't want to get robbed. And I'm a female, I have to keep mace inmy purse."

Police says Glover often goes to the basketball courts over byMcComas Village.

If you see him you are urged to call UT Police at 419-530-2600. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly