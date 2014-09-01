The first Labor Day Fest gives $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald Ho - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The first Labor Day Fest gives $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald House

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

TheFirst Labor Day Fest kicked off Monday at the Lucas County Fairgrounds withunion representatives from all over the area.

NorthwestOhio AFLCIO Executive Secretary George Tucker says the event brought thousandsof people to one spot and says it was a way for all the unions to cometogether.

"An injury to one is an injuryto all," said Tucker.

Allthe proceeds of the Labor Fest are going back into the community and organizersestimate more than 4,000 people showed up Monday. Ohio Labor Fest Secretary TreasurerKate Jacob says they were then able to present the Ronald McDonald House with$10,000.

"We have 31 participatingunions, 52 community sponsors and 4,500 people here today," said Jacob. "And that $10,000 check to theRonald McDonald House really brings it all together, to celebrate and give backto our community."

Tuckeralso points out that Labor Day is the unofficial start of the campaign seasonand many politicians will hit the trails hard ahead of the fall elections.

"Anymore, it's getting too far out there,because with the social media they're already out there advertising," said Tucker. "Everybody used to wait tillafter Labor Day, so this symbolizes our kickoff for the campaign for in thefall."

