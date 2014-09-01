Company works the Fulton County Fair for over 60 years - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Company works the Fulton County Fair for over 60 years

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's all about tradition at the Fulton County Fair, and one business certainly lives up to that tradition.

Gary Bohlander of Poor Jack Amusements says their company has handled the rides, games and a lot of the food at the fair for more than 60 years.

"Our family has had concessions at this fair starting in 1949," said Bohlander.

Poor Jack Amusements out of Indiana is a family run business providing entertainment for families by way of rides, games and food.  And Bohlander says the Fulton County Fair has been a top stop for this company for many decades.

"From other stuff we do and the places I work, I know this is a really good fair, a really hardworking fair board and they just do a great job," said Bohlander. "I'm really happy that we get to be part of it."

Poor Jack Amusements takes part in 36 events over a 25 week period every year.  The Fulton County Fair runs until September 4.

