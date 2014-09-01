Fulton County Firefighter show gives kids a hands on lesson - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fulton County Firefighter show gives kids a hands on lesson

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Something great that you can check out at this year's Fulton County Fair is an interactive firefighter show.

The show features kids from the audience who learn what it takes to become a firefighter.

The kids are taught how to attach a fire hose and how to put out a fire.  Owner of the Firefighter Show Neal Snyder says this show is both entertaining and educational with important messages such as don't hide, get outside.

"My brother's a firefighter,"said Snyder. "It's just something that we saw at his fire station open houses, that kids wanted to actually not want to watch a demonstration...they wanted to be part of the demonstration, so we built a show where the kids get to be part of the show."

Snyder does this show all over the east coast and parts of the Midwest.  You can catch his show a few times a day this week at the Fulton County Fair.

