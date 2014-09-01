Three overdoses Labor Day weekend continue an epidemic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three overdoses Labor Day weekend continue what authorities say is an epidemic

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Three overdoses occurred in Toledo over the Labor Day weekend, with one confirmed as a heroin overdose.

Authorities say this is an epidemic that has been plaguing northwest Ohio.  

In 2012 about five Ohioans died everyday from an unintentional drug overdose, approximately two-thirds of those cases involved an opioid and 88 deaths occurred in Lucas County.

No one died from the overdoses this weekend but Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says he's hoping to put a dent in this problem with a new coordinated campaign to fight back against the current heroin and opioid epidemic in the County.

"You know at one time it would have surprised us to have three overdoses in a weekend," said Tharp. "This is another reason why we are going to continue our initiative, to do all we can do to help folks not be addicted, to stay away from drugs with education and enforcement. We just have to keep doing these things."

Tharp says law enforcement will be targeting the dealers and in turn there will be fewer placed to get drugs, fewer people addicted and less crime. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly