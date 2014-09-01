Three overdoses Labor Day weekend continue what authorities say is an epidemic

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Three overdoses occurred in Toledo over the Labor Day weekend, with one confirmed as a heroin overdose.

Authorities say this is an epidemic that has been plaguing northwest Ohio.

In 2012 about five Ohioans died everyday from an unintentional drug overdose, approximately two-thirds of those cases involved an opioid and 88 deaths occurred in Lucas County.

No one died from the overdoses this weekend but Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says he's hoping to put a dent in this problem with a new coordinated campaign to fight back against the current heroin and opioid epidemic in the County.

"You know at one time it would have surprised us to have three overdoses in a weekend," said Tharp. "This is another reason why we are going to continue our initiative, to do all we can do to help folks not be addicted, to stay away from drugs with education and enforcement. We just have to keep doing these things."

Tharp says law enforcement will be targeting the dealers and in turn there will be fewer placed to get drugs, fewer people addicted and less crime.

