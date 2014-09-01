Ohio State Hwy Patrol doubled troopers for Labor Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio State Hwy Patrol doubled troopers for Labor Day

There will be at least be six patrols out in Lucas County. Lt. William Bowers says that is high compared to the usual three to four on a typical Monday night.

"Tonight is usually a very heavy traffic night cause a lot of travelers are coming back into town," said Bowers. "We are going through town."

Late Labor Day morning traffic picked up on U.S. 23 northbound and southbound and troopers were out using their lasers to catch speeders and write tickets.

Bowers says troopers will continue their increased presence in heavily traveled areas into Monday night.

"Especially around the interstate areas," said Bowers. "The main corridor coming in and out of Toledo area, in our hard crash areas for those corridor such as state route 2 and 475 it is usually a lot of our crashes occur there."

State troopers will be looking for aggressive driving, including speeding and running stop signs. They are also looking for drunk drivers.

Lt. Bowers says troopers are also ticketing in construction zones.

"You still have concrete barriers and those lanes are narrower than what they would normally be and that is why we try to make sure to keep the traffic down to the speed limit," said Bowers.

Over the weekend the Toledo post made 28 drunk driving arrest. 

