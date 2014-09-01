Mercy Children's Hospital Dance Dash 5K set for September 20 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mercy Children's Hospital Dance Dash 5K set for September 20

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Mercy Children's Hospital will benefit from the Dance Dash 5K at Levis Commons on September 20.

The unique 3.1 mile run includes three dance stops on the race course. Participants stop to learn new dance moves each mile, then join other competitors for a dance flash mob at the finish line.

Registration is $35 through September 6, then $45.

The race begins at 9 a.m. September 20 at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

For more visit http://dancedash.org.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly