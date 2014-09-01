2 overnight fires called 'suspicious' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 overnight fires called 'suspicious'

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Fire officials say two fires which broke out Sunday evening in the glass city are being considered "suspicious."

The first broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at First Street and Euclid Avenue. Firefighters say the blaze was contained to one side of the building. No one was hurt in the fire.

A short time later another suspicious fire ignited at a home in the 100 block of West Park Street in central Toledo. Toledo Fire officials say the flames were contained to the front room of the home. The house was vacant and no one was hurt.

