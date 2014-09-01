Bicyclist in serious condition after Williams County hit and run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bicyclist in serious condition after Williams County hit and run

MONTPELIER, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Williams County man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a hit and run crash Sunday morning.

Police say Troy Presnell was riding a bicycle on State Route 107 when a car hit him from behind, then left the scene.

Presnell was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 419-784-1025.

