Fulton County Fair a family affair

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

It's the second largest county fair in Ohio.

The Fulton County Fair is 157 years old.

300,000 visitors are expected through next Thursday.

They'll walk the midway, enjoying rides, food and the famous milk shakes served here.

Kids will come with their 4-H animals.

Only the Canfield County Fair in Northeast Ohio is bigger in attendance.

Why is the Fulton County Fair so popular?

"Somebody asked me that the other day. I told them the Ohio State/Michigan game sells out every year. It only comes once a year and it's a tradition. People just have to go to it," said Dennis Wyse of the fair.

Case in point: 720 families call the campgrounds home during fair week.

It actually becomes the biggest city in Fulton County.

Spaces open up in April.

This year, only four became available.

Ninety names ended up on the waiting list.

These are serious campers.

"We had instances where they'd be in estates handed down to the heirs. And we've also had them involved in divorce court," said Mr. Wyse.

The Grime family of Archbold has claimed the same spot for thirty years.

Not only is it a cheap vacation but it's a chance for a family re-union.

"It's great for the family to get together. Family comes from out of town. Kids enjoy it," said Josh Grime.

Towns like Washington D.C., Richmond, Cincinnati and Columbus.

"It brings back lots of memories. They have the same food, rides in the same place and now my kids are having fun with it," said Autumn Sackett.

And the Grime family expects this quality time together at the Fulton County Fair will keep them all out of divorce court.