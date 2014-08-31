Gas leak closes road in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gas leak closes road in central Toledo

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect

W. Bancroft in central Toledo was closed just after 5 PM on Sunday due to a gas leak.

A person digging a hole for a fence struck a gas line and caused the leak.

Several houses in the neighborhood were evacuated and W. Bancroft was closed between Fulton and Putnam Streets as Columbia Gas worked to repair the broken line.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly