Ottawa County Sheriff's Dept. investigating Put-in-Bay Police Dept.

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into complaints it's received about the Put-In-Bay Police Department.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also getting involved.

Sheriff Steve Lavorchick is careful not to release too many details about the probe, but he says they involve allegations of misconduct and improper behavior.

So far, he's heard from ten people.

"This is something that is not a pleasant task, however, the Sheriff has been sworn to protect all citizens in Ottawa County," said Sheriff Lavorchick.

It's no secret village residents and business owners are frustrated with the police department.

At a meeting in July complaints were made by Put-In-Bay residents that the department, staffed mostly with seasonal officers during the hectic tourist season, is young, inexperienced and at times overzealous in making arrests.

Some residents suggested the sheriff's department help out.

"When these residents and business owners come to me and say they need help, we need someone to investigate this, then we have to pick up that ball and carry it," said Sheriff Levorchick.

A sheriff's detective and officer from B-C-I are conducting interviews on the island.

Sheriff Levorchick says he's asking that a special prosecutor be appointed to examine evidence they gather, possibly one from Lucas County.

He adds Ottawa County Prosecutor Mark Mulligan agrees with the request because his name has surfaced during the early stages of the investigation.

"Our job is not to restructure the police department or run the police department. They have their own police department. Our job is to investigate the complaints against the police officers and police department," said Sheriff Levorchick.

It's unknown how long it will be before the investigation is complete.