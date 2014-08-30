Cullen park to close until for improvements until January - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cullen park to close for improvements until January

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Boaters in our area who use the Cullen Park public boat ramp will have to find another facility to access the Maumee River and Lake Erie

The City of Toledo announced they will be closing the park on Tuesday for the remainder of the year to make much needed improvements to the park.

The city recently obtained a grant of $475,000 to re-dredge the existing channel leading from Cullen Park and the main deep water channel of the Maumee River.

Officials decided to also use this time to refurbish the park itself with an additional state grant of $850,000.

The city will improve the current 4 lane boat launch to meet current Ohio Department of Natural Resources standards. They will also replace the docks as well.

The parking lot will be resurfaced, parking lines repainted and new lighting will be added.

The announcement comes as a shock to boaters here, as the boat ramp here is utilized in fall just as much as in the summer, but they know the improvements are much needed.

"I didn't know they were going to be making the repairs. I mean I'm glad they're keeping it up, keeping the channel dredged out. It is silted in quite a bit already, I've noticed since they initially dredged it out," said frequent boat ramp user, Jerry Oblenis.

The park is slated to reopen on January 12th 2015.

 

