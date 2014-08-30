West Toledo robbery suspect arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

West Toledo robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The man police say was responsible for several robberies in the last week is behind bars.

Jonathan Reed was arrested on Saturday after he was spotted entering Kohl's on Monroe St.

Reports say Reed entered the store and brought a small box of candy to the counter.

When the clerk opened the register, police say Reed lunged over the counter, grabbing cash.

After a scuffle with the clerk and another customer, Reed ran out of the store.

Detectives were able to get fingerprints off the candy box, which they say matched Reed's fingerprints.

Police say Reed is responsible for robbing the Stop and Go on W. Laskey earlier in the week as well as several other carryout robberies.

