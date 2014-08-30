Car catches on fire after south Toledo accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car catches on fire after south Toledo accident

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two cars slammed into each other at the intersection of Byrne and Airport late Saturday afternoon.

One of the cars even caught on fire.

Police say it looks as if one of the cars may have run a red light, but more investigation is needed.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

