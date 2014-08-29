New Bowling Green park is still in need of more funding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New Bowling Green park is still in need of more funding

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A former elementary school has been demolished and soon the land will be turned into a city park. The park will be located where the old RidgeStreet School was on Ridge Street in Bowling Green.

​New playground equipment, benches and trees are all included in the plans forthe new park.

Bowling Green Natural Resources Coordinator Chris Gajewicz says they've applied for grants, have gotten somefunding through the United Way and are also looking into crowd funding.

"Our funding will begin on September 9," said Gajewicz. "And it's going to be on a website for crowd funding, and people from around thecountry and around the world can actually access the site. And from that site,they can give money to this project."

On September 12 volunteers can come to thepark site to help clean up debris beginning at noon.

