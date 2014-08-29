Fulton County Fair kicks off Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fulton County Fair kicks off Friday

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's family fun for everyone as the Fulton County Fair in Wauseon gets underway Friday as hundreds of thousand of people are expected to pass through the gates this year.

This fair is known as one of the best fairs in the state of Ohio. It has a little bit of everything from the food to the rides to all the animals.

It brings the people in, nearly 300,000 people attended last year's Fulton County Fair. Fair Board President Dennis Wyse says you can munch on every type of food or enjoy the wide array of rides, games, animals, special events and exhibits.

"There's been family generations that have been coming," said Wyse. "I could remember as a little kid my grandmother used to have a Labor Day picnic and you go back to people my age, they remember the same thing and it's just been that tradition every year."

Many people of all ages come to the fair for their own special reason.

"It's a tradition," said Monica Flory of Monclova Township. "We come to this fair every single year and it's the best fair around."

Many musical acts are performing at the fair this year, including the Doobie Brothers on Sunday. The Fulton County Fair runs from now until September 4.  Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids 15 and under.

