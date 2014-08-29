Fulton County Fair kicks off Friday

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

It's family fun for everyone as the Fulton County Fair in Wauseon gets underway Friday as hundreds of thousand of people are expected to pass through the gates this year.

This fair is known as one of the best fairs in the state of Ohio. It has a little bit of everything from the food to the rides to all the animals.

It brings the people in, nearly 300,000 people attended last year's Fulton County Fair. Fair Board President Dennis Wyse says you can munch on every type of food or enjoy the wide array of rides, games, animals, special events and exhibits.

"There's been family generations that have been coming," said Wyse. "I could remember as a little kid my grandmother used to have a Labor Day picnic and you go back to people my age, they remember the same thing and it's just been that tradition every year."

Many people of all ages come to the fair for their own special reason.

"It's a tradition," said Monica Flory of Monclova Township. "We come to this fair every single year and it's the best fair around."

Many musical acts are performing at the fair this year, including the Doobie Brothers on Sunday. The Fulton County Fair runs from now until September 4. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids 15 and under.

