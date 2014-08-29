Sylvania Southview Cougars now have a home of their own - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Southview Cougars now have a home of their own

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

After sharing a stadium for nearly four decades with district rival Northview, the Cougars hosted their first game Friday night at Mel Nusbaum Stadium.

Sylvania District Superintendent Brad Rieger says it came at the right time.

"Well, obviously we've been sharing for 38 years," said Rieger. "We've had numerous new sports and activities and the facility was very much needed."

The stadium cost $1.45 million with funding coming from the Sylvania Athletic Fund and the school district. Late attorney Mel Nusbaum also kicked in a half million dollars for the project and the district named the stadium after him.  

Nusbaum's three kids went through Sylvania schools and his son Jim is on the board of education.

"My dad was a big believer in education," said Jim. "Huge believer in sports and how we could use those two things to make our community better."

The Baum--as it's nicknamed--will seat approximately 3,700 Cougar fans.

Cougar fan Scott Nelson says the stadium is long overdue.

"The football stadium is wonderful," said Nelson. "Lots of hard work has gone into getting this prepared and there's not a better setting."

The Cougars first home game in the new stadium is Friday against the St. Francis Knights. The next game at the Baum is in two weeks against Findlay High School.

