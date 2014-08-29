Sylvania Southview Cougars now have a home of their own

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

After sharing a stadium for nearly four decades with district rival Northview, the Cougars hosted their first game Friday night at Mel Nusbaum Stadium.

Sylvania District Superintendent Brad Rieger says it came at the right time.

"Well, obviously we've been sharing for 38 years," said Rieger. "We've had numerous new sports and activities and the facility was very much needed."

The stadium cost $1.45 million with funding coming from the Sylvania Athletic Fund and the school district. Late attorney Mel Nusbaum also kicked in a half million dollars for the project and the district named the stadium after him.

Nusbaum's three kids went through Sylvania schools and his son Jim is on the board of education.

"My dad was a big believer in education," said Jim. "Huge believer in sports and how we could use those two things to make our community better."

The Baum--as it's nicknamed--will seat approximately 3,700 Cougar fans.

Cougar fan Scott Nelson says the stadium is long overdue.

"The football stadium is wonderful," said Nelson. "Lots of hard work has gone into getting this prepared and there's not a better setting."

The Cougars first home game in the new stadium is Friday against the St. Francis Knights. The next game at the Baum is in two weeks against Findlay High School.

