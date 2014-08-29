Oregon detectives find stolen GAF band equipment

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The band Euro Express, based out of Chicago, filled a police report in Oregon Monday stating their equipment was stolen out of their locked trailer while in town for the German American Festival.

Oregon Police Detective Janet Zeal says this morning they got an anonymous tip on where the equipment was taken, a house in the 400 block of Nevada in east Toledo.

"After we did some surveillance and further checking we did see some activity at the house which lead us to believe that there was more stolen property in that actual home," said Zeal.

Zeal says detectives saw someone bringing in an amp box to the home. With the help of U.S. Marshals they broke into the home where they found the band equipment was sitting in the living room.

"It was great," said Zeal. "It was a great feeling, we contacted the victims, they were so happy that they will be coming next week to get there equipment back."

Zeal says it's rare to make a find like this.

"The property could be scattered wherever, throughout the area, you could sell it to a friend, you could sell it to a friend of a friend, you could send it to a pawn shop, there is really so many different places that property like this could go, so it is difficult to find it all together,"said Zeal.

Zeal said she thinks the equipment was stolen to resell and possibly buy drugs.

An arrest has not yet been made. Police are still wrapping up their investigation before pressing charges.

