Bryan Police track down a 10-year-old shoplifter - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bryan Police track down a 10-year-old shoplifter

BRYAN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The 10-year-old girl walked right out of store with the stolen items, police then arrested her and charged her with shoplifting. Bryan Police Department Captain Paul Zawodny says she is accused of stealing a variety of items Wednesday totaling nearly $300.

"There were some hair braids, hair brushes, a DVD, a game and some other personal effects," said Zawodny.

The girl told police that she took the items because she didn't have any money. She will be appearing in court with her parents in the coming weeks and is expected to get probation. Her parents will not be charged.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly