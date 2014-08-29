Woodward has a new stadium after seven years of waiting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woodward has a new stadium after seven years of waiting

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Woodward had their first pep rally in the last seven years Friday. 

Woodward has not had a pep rally in seven years because they have not had a football stadium for the last seven years. 

Students say they are excited to be at their home field again.

"It feels good with all the spirit and everything" says Woodward football player Jevon Edmond.

Ground was broken for the new stadium in May. The total cost of the stadium was $1.1 million which was covered by a bond issue.

There is now a synthetic turf football field and an all weather running track, letting Woodward end it's seven year schedule of away games. Woodward Polar Bears Coach Sean Wesolowski says they are glad to have a home field again.

"There's no true home field advantage." said Wesolowski. "You've got to overcome those obstacles and those adversities."

The stadium is missing permanent lights and grandstands that where not covered by the bond issue. Woodward Principal Jack Renz says a fundraising campaign is underway to complete the stadium.

"It will be an ongoing process in the next few years," said Renz. "Sooner we can get them, more permanent it can be. That's something we can really work hard for."

Temporary lights have been set up for Friday's game. 

The remaining four home games will be played on Saturday afternoons. 

