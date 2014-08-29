Woodward has a new stadium after seven years of waiting

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Woodward had their first pep rally in the last seven years Friday.

Woodward has not had a pep rally in seven years because they have not had a football stadium for the last seven years.

Students say they are excited to be at their home field again.

"It feels good with all the spirit and everything" says Woodward football player Jevon Edmond.

Ground was broken for the new stadium in May. The total cost of the stadium was $1.1 million which was covered by a bond issue.

There is now a synthetic turf football field and an all weather running track, letting Woodward end it's seven year schedule of away games. Woodward Polar Bears Coach Sean Wesolowski says they are glad to have a home field again.

"There's no true home field advantage." said Wesolowski. "You've got to overcome those obstacles and those adversities."

The stadium is missing permanent lights and grandstands that where not covered by the bond issue. Woodward Principal Jack Renz says a fundraising campaign is underway to complete the stadium.

"It will be an ongoing process in the next few years," said Renz. "Sooner we can get them, more permanent it can be. That's something we can really work hard for."

Temporary lights have been set up for Friday's game.

The remaining four home games will be played on Saturday afternoons.

