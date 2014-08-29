Three men convicted for poaching in the City of Maumee last year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three men convicted for poaching in the City of Maumee last year

Three men were recently convicted for poaching in Maumee last Thanksgiving.  

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the white tailed buck was shot around 3 a.m. in the city of Maumee near St. Joseph School and Church.

The ODNR believes Zachary Jarrel shot the buck from a vehicle last November.

While that is during archery season, hunting in the city is illegal.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Eric VonAlmen says the community can help them crack down on these cases.

"You can call your local law enforcement agency if it's something that's ongoing or something that's an emergency at the time," said VonAlmen. "Definitely call local, and that will be the fastest response time there, and they'll also have our information."

If you see poaching happening in the city call the ODNR at 1-800-POACHER.

