Toledo bank, pharmacy robbery suspect arrested in Florida

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A man police say attempted to rob both a bank and a pharmacy in the glass city on the same afternoon back in July has been arrested.

Thomas Swert was arrested by the US Marshal's Office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

TPD says Swert is expected back in Toledo to face charges on the robberies soon.

According to police, Swert walked into the Fifth Third bank at Byrne and Glendale around 4:40 p.m. on July 15 and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller didn't give him anything, and the suspect fled. A few minutes later, police say Swert went into the Rite Aid nearby and demanded money from the clerk. Again, Swert fled empty-handed.

Read more: TPD: Suspect attempted bank, store robbery in south Toledo

