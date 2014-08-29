Toledo bank, pharmacy robbery suspect arrested in Florida - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo bank, pharmacy robbery suspect arrested in Florida

Thomas Swert (Source: Toledo Police) Thomas Swert (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man police say attempted to rob both a bank and a pharmacy in the glass city on the same afternoon back in July has been arrested.

Thomas Swert was arrested by the US Marshal's Office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

TPD says Swert is expected back in Toledo to face charges on the robberies soon.

According to police, Swert walked into the Fifth Third bank at Byrne and Glendale around 4:40 p.m. on July 15 and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller didn't give him anything, and the suspect fled. A few minutes later, police say Swert went into the Rite Aid nearby and demanded money from the clerk. Again, Swert fled empty-handed.

Read more: TPD: Suspect attempted bank, store robbery in south Toledo

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly