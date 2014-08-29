Clyde police chase ends with driver dead

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

A man Clyde police say fled officers at a high rate of speed is dead after hitting a tree early Friday morning.

Clyde Police say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle with expired tags on McPherson Highway when the driver took off at a high rate of speed southbound on Woodland Avenue. Police say records also indicated the owner of the car had an expired license.

The officer lost sight of the suspect momentarily before discovering the suspect's car wrapped around a tree near the intersection of Maple Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police say the driver, 53-year-old Roderick D. Rohm, was traveling at about 100 miles per hour when the car left the roadway, went airport, and hit the tree roof-first. Rohm was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Clyde Police, the entire situation lasted 1 minute and 3 seconds.

Clyde Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.

