Editorial: DirecTV customers could lose WTOL 11

I would like to take a moment to address our viewers who watch us through the DirecTV system.

On August 31st after midnight, there is a chance our signal will be removed from the DirecTV system due to a lack of an agreement between Raycom Media, who owns WTOL 11, and DirecTV corporate.   

First of all, I'd like to apologize to these viewers for the inconvenience they may face of not being able to watch us.  I'd also like to say thank you for your loyalty.

I've talked and emailed with many of you in the last few days and I've heard your passionate comments about possibly not being able to watch our news, newscasters and CBS shows.

If you would like to call DirecTV and express your concern about possibly losing WTOL 11 from your channel lineup, you can call them at 1-800-531-5000.  You're paying to receive the WTOL 11 signal, ask them for a credit or rebate.

You have choices. WTOL 11 still has agreements with other carriers and is free over the air. 

This is a WTOL 11 Editorial. We want to know what you think. Send your comments to Editorial@WTOL.com.

