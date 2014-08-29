Man accused of shooting, killing Texas police officer arrested in Toledo

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show.

Toledo News Now was the only media in court Friday when a man accused of killing a Texas police officer waived his right to protest extradition and agreed to be sent back to the Lone Star State.

Toledo Police helped to track down Jerry Idrogo, 33, who was wanted for the murder of a Texas police officer. Idrogo was arrested late Thursday night in Toledo.

He was wanted for allegedly shooting Balcones Heights Police Officer Julian Pesina outside of a Texas tattoo shop back in May. Pesina was shot six to nine times. He was off-duty at the time he was shot.

Police in Texas and the FBI worked with Toledo Police to arrest Idrogo.

Idrogo is currently in the Lucas County Jail awaiting extradition back to Bexar County, Texas.

Toledo Police say last night they received a call from the San Antonio Police Department saying 33-year-old Jerry Idrogo wanted to surrender to police here in Toledo.

San Antonio Police told Toledo Police that Idrogo would be standing on the 200 block of Segar St. with his hands up.

The investigation reveals that officer Pesina may have ties to the Mexican Mafia and police believe that may be the motive.

Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Hefferman says there are no known ties to the Mexican Mafia in Toledo.

"Well we have no reason to believe that the Mexican Mafia is active at all in Toledo," said Hefferman. "We do have some active gangs but that's not one of them."

Right now it is unknown exactly who the suspect was staying with in Toledo.

