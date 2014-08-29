Missing Erie County man found - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing Erie County man found

Richard P. Coker Sr. (Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office) Richard P. Coker Sr. (Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office)
ERIE COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man police had asked for the public's help finding has been located, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff posted to Facebook asking for help finding Richard P. Coker Sr. Friday morning.

A short time later the sheriff's office said Coker had been located.

