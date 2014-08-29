Woodward HS officials making sure new field is ready for football

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

High school football officially kicksoff Friday, and one of the games will be at Woodward High School's brand new field.

Some worried the field wouldn't be ready in time, but area leaderssay they'redoing what it takes to make sure the game can kickoff as scheduled.

There still aren't permanent lights or stands atWoodward, but head football coach Sean Wesolowski says that won't stop them from playing their firsthome game.

"We're excited for it," said Wesolowski. "I know the student body is excited for it, and the community isexcited for it."

For years, home games for Woodward's football team weren't quite played at home, as the schooldidn't have a field yet.

Now, the Polar Bears have their own,and they're notletting a lack of permanent lights or stands stop them from playing there.

Coach Wesolowski says temporarylighting will be brought in for Friday's 6:30 game, and the schedule has been adjusted for the rest ofthe season.

"Therest of our games are going to be at 1:00 on Saturdays, so the lightingsituation shouldn't be anissue," hesaid.

Fans have also been waiting for a newfield, so temporary stands have been brought in. Coach Wesolowski says they'll stay as long as they're needed.

"We areraising money for more permanent stands," he said. "Once those come in these will gosomeplace else."

