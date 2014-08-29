UT students march against police violence - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT students march against police violence

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It has been 51 years since the historic Civil Rights March on Washington.  Thursday, University of Toledo students came together to remember the march and to bring attention to recent police-involved violence throughout the country.

"We are the youth and we inherited the revolution," said fraternity member Donovan Thompson. "We need to know as the youth we can come together and be unified on the campus."

Students were also marching to raise awareness to recent police violence like what was seen in Ferguson, Missouri following the death of Michael Brown.

"We're not against the police department or anything," said Thompson.  "We are just strictly against the wrong that's going on inside the police departments."

Robert Delk, the President of the Black Student Union at the University of Toledo says education and unity are the solution.

"Anybody can be as powerful as one finger, two fingers, three fingers," he said.  "But a fist is very powerful."

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly