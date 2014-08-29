UT students march against police violence

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

It has been 51 years since the historic Civil Rights March on Washington. Thursday, University of Toledo students came together to remember the march and to bring attention to recent police-involved violence throughout the country.

"We are the youth and we inherited the revolution," said fraternity member Donovan Thompson. "We need to know as the youth we can come together and be unified on the campus."

Students were also marching to raise awareness to recent police violence like what was seen in Ferguson, Missouri following the death of Michael Brown.

"We're not against the police department or anything," said Thompson. "We are just strictly against the wrong that's going on inside the police departments."

Robert Delk, the President of the Black Student Union at the University of Toledo says education and unity are the solution.

"Anybody can be as powerful as one finger, two fingers, three fingers," he said. "But a fist is very powerful."

