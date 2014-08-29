NASA is taking a look at the algae in Lake Erie - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NASA is taking a look at the algae in Lake Erie

NASA's Glenn Research Center from Cleveland has been flying over Lake Erie all month gathering data on the algal bloom that has formed in the western basin.

They are using sophisticated equipment on their plane along with equipment on the International Space Station to study the algae.   

They hope to be able to predict when the algae will form and where it will move. 

 

