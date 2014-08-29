Raisin Twp proposing a tax to help fix their roadways

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Secondary road in Raisin Township needs a lot of work and officials are proposing a tax on property owners which would help with the fix up.

That tax would cost property owners an extra $95 a year for up to five years. Raisin Township Superintendent Jim Plamer says that there are dozens of miles of secondary roads that need to be repaired, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"We're trying to find ourselves with some money to get repairs done to make this a public safety circumstance," said Palmer. "So people can drive safe on roads in Raisin Township, because we do get a lot of flow through traffic from throughout the county."

Property owners opposed to this special assessment tax say they would prefer to put it to a vote. The township's board will meet on September 8 to talk about this resolution and possibly pass it.

