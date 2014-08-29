Raisin Twp proposing a tax to help fix their roadways - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Raisin Twp proposing a tax to help fix their roadways

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Secondary road in Raisin Township needs a lot of work and officials are proposing a tax on property owners which would help with the fix up. 

That tax would cost property owners an extra $95 a year for up to five years.  Raisin Township Superintendent Jim Plamer says that there are dozens of miles of secondary roads that need to be repaired, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

"We're trying to find ourselves with some money to get repairs done to make this a public safety circumstance," said Palmer.  "So people can drive safe on roads in Raisin Township, because we do get a lot of flow through traffic from throughout the county."

Property owners opposed to this special assessment tax say they would prefer to put it to a vote.  The township's board will meet on September 8 to talk about this resolution and possibly pass it.

