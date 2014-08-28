Wood County Sheriff encouraging residents to sign up for alerts

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

There are 124 sex offenders registered in wood county and there is a way to know if you live next to one.

By signing up for an email alert you can get notifications letting you know if a sex offender lives within two miles or moves of you.

Resident Ellen Marks says she didn't know about the alerts.

"Well I worry about our kids," said Marks. "And if there is a neighbor that we needed to be aware of I would just like be aware of that."

Resident Mary Knake says it is something she would like to have as well.

"I think it is something that is important," said Kanke. "To know about what is going on in your neighborhood."

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says he recently received new data informing him of how many people have signed up in Wood County for the alerts and also state wide.

Now his goal is to get has many people signed up for the alerts has possible.

Wasylyshyn says just within a few months of him pushing for people to sign up they have seen the number rise.

"An increase to 12.8%, so we are almost in the top ten," said Wasylyshyn. "Eleventh place right now but that is not good enough. We should have virtually every other house hold in our county signed up for these email notifications because knowledge is power."

Sex offender alerts are not the only alerts Wood County residents can sign up for.

The Wood County Sheriffs Office uses Nexli where people can get alerts on their phone and computer on public safety alerts, like scams.

People using the Northwest Water Sewer District can sign up for "code red" alerts to warn of any water contamination, that includes a phone call, text and email alert.

Other cities in Wood County, like Perrysburg and Rossford, have "code red" notifications that will text and email you.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says all of these services are free.

"If you sign up you are going to be someone that is going to be in the know of what is happening," said Wasylyshyn. "You're going to be the first to know, especially if something happens where there is a water emergency during the night and you get up in the morning and don't know that the water is not safe, you may not have turned the TV on to watch Toledo News Now, you can at least get that text message letting you know 'hey there is a problem with the water.'"



There is no county wide alert system in Wood County, but there are certain alert systems people should be signing up for.

To sign up for the alerts, click here.

