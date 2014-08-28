Police looking for the robber of a south Toledo Subway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for the robber of a south Toledo Subway

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The suspect went to great lengths to score some cash from Subway and it was all caught on tape.

Police say the man in the video ordered food then sprayed the employee with mace and jumped over the counter to get to the register. He then took the cash drawer and ran out the back door.

Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Hefferman says the suspect has been on the run since Monday. He also says you can't see it on the video but he has white gauze over the right side of his face and may have some kind of injury.

"This is how we catch people," said Hefferman. "If we can show people a person on video doing a robbery most of the time we can catch who it is. Toledo is very good at calling in tips."

If you have a tip or think you know the man in the video call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

