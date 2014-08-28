Police looking for the robber of a south Toledo Subway

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The suspect went to great lengths to score some cash from Subway and it was all caught on tape.

Police say the man in the video ordered food then sprayed the employee with mace and jumped over the counter to get to the register. He then took the cash drawer and ran out the back door.

Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Hefferman says the suspect has been on the run since Monday. He also says you can't see it on the video but he has white gauze over the right side of his face and may have some kind of injury.

"This is how we catch people," said Hefferman. "If we can show people a person on video doing a robbery most of the time we can catch who it is. Toledo is very good at calling in tips."

If you have a tip or think you know the man in the video call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

