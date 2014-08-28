EDITORIAL: WTOL vice president takes Ice Bucket Challenge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: WTOL vice president takes Ice Bucket Challenge

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Hi I'm Bob Chirdon, vice president and manager of WTOL 11 and I've accepted the ALS challenge from Bob LaClair of Fifth Third Bank.

I do this with the expectation and the hope that with every bucket of freezing water and the accompanying check that we move one step closer to dealing with this dreadful disease. So with that I am ready to go.

I also issue the challenge to my friend John Yark of Yark Automotive and Mike Hart from Hart and Associates.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • EDITORIAL: WTOL vice president takes Ice Bucket ChallengeMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: NAMIWalks

    Editorial: NAMIWalks

    Friday, May 11 2018 6:26 AM EDT2018-05-11 10:26:23 GMT
    I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo. Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?  May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.  In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.  Are you or...More >>
    I'm Eric Chase with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of greater Toledo. Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month?  May individuals like me are living with the daily challenges of mental illness - disorders like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.  In fact, it is a public health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at large.  Are you or...More >>

  • Editorial: Goodwill

    Editorial: Goodwill

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-01 21:24:30 GMT

    Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is Amy Wachob, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Good Grief

    Editorial: Good Grief

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:22:17 GMT

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly