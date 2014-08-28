4-year-old on bike hit by car in Lenawee County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

4-year-old on bike hit by car in Lenawee County

DOVER TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A 4-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Lenawee County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police responded to the accident on Wheeler Highway in Dover Township just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling south on Wheeler and, after cresting a slight hill, saw the 4-year-old riding a bicycle on the right shoulder of the road. As the vehicle approached, the child turned left into the path of the driver and was hit.

Troopers say the child, a male from Clayton, suffered injuries requiring emergency treatment and was transported via emergency helicopter to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The driver, a 45-year-old male from Adrian, was not injured. The accident is still under investigation by MSP. 

