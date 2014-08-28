Rossford working on a plan to keep their water safe

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The City of Rossford is working on a plan to ensure the safety oftheir water. Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon says they are doing what they can toprepare for the possibility of another water crisis.

"We have thousands of water bottles on standby in case that crisiswere to happen again," said MacKinnon.

MacKinnon also says they are in the process of upgrading theirsewer system.

"We still had some homes that were on septic systems," saidMacKinnon. "So now they will no longer be on septic systems."

The City of Rossford contracts with the Northwest Sewer and WaterDistrict.

District Leader Jerry Greiner says moving forward the district islooking at all their options in order to keep the water safe and be prepared ifanother crisis occurs.

"We're looking at all our options as we always do in our 20 or 30years of operations," said Greiner. "We'll try to work out where there'seconomic development needs."

Nrgie Salon and Spa in downtown Rossford suffered a big hit duringthe water crisis. Employee Allison Bartley says they use the water a lotthroughout the day.

"It's on your hair, and then if you have color on your hair," saidBartley. "We didn't know how it was going to react, even when they lifted theban as far as saying shower quickly, but when you have bleach or color on yourhair that's not a quick rinse."

Bartley says the staff are very happy to hear that the city anddistrict are working on a plan.

"I think that it needed to happen," said Bartley. "I think weshould have one regardless, so it's nice to see that they're stepping up, especiallyworking in a business like this."

Even though the city has a stockpile of water ready Bartley says thesalon has their own just to be extra cautious.

