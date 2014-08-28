Brian Rosenburg sentenced Thursday for fatal crash back in February

Brian Rosenburg sentenced Thursday for fatal crash back in Febru - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A 22-year-old former University of Toledo student is going to prison for a drunk driving incident that resulted in the death of a woman back in February. 

A judge sentences Brian Rosenburg to seven years in prison and the loss of his driver's license for life. 

Rosenburg was driving a car that plowed into five other vehicles at Dorr and Byrne on Valentines day. 

Judith Crawford, a 47-year-old, died from her injuries. 

Police say Rosenburg was driving between 80 and 100 miles per hour when he crashed and his blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit. 

