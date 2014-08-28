Final ACME smoke stack demolished in east Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

The third smokestack Friday morning, just minutes before charges were ignited.

The final of three smoke stacks which had been a fixture of the east Toledo skyline for more than 100 years came crashing down Friday morning.

Crews used dynamite to bring down the last stack at the former ACME power generation plant along the Maumee River.



The two smaller smokestacks were imploded in July.



Crews say they worked into the night Thursday to secure metal fencing around the smokestack to keep the structure secure during the implosion.

"The last implosion was absolutely flawless," said Bill Burkett with the City of Toledo. "We have the same guys here that did the last one. We looked at different alternatives…We're going to stick to our original plan and take this down to 100 feet."

More than 100 holes were drilled into the top part of the structure to hold sticks of dynamite. There is expected to be a lot of dust, so residents in the area are urged to close their windows and turn their air conditioners off before the implosion. Officials assure, however, that the dust is safe and free of any toxins.

"Unfortunately, blasting brick concrete smokestacks – [dust] is a very disappointing, disheartening fact," said Ron Gilbert from Dykon Explosives. "There's just not much we can do. We tried water misters, atomizers, but at the end of the day, the dust cloud is what it is."

Beginning at 8 a.m., S. Marina between Front and Riverside was closed, as well as Riverside between Main and S. Marina.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the following streets were closed:

-Carbon at Front

-East Broadway at Front

-Elgin at Front

-Essex at Front

-Front between Craig Bridge/I-280 ramp and Essex

-Licking at Front

-Maryland at Front

-Steel at Front

-Tribute Park entrance at Front

-Worthington at Front

The roads reopened at 11 a.m.

Streets were closed and the Coast Guard denied any boat traffic on the Maumee leading up to the explosion.

Now with the entire smokestack leveled many are wondering what is going to be done with the remainder of it.

The City of Toledo received a HUD grant to clear this land by getting rid of what was left of an old power plant and the smokestacks.

One of the requirements of the grant was that a historical marker had to remain on the site which is why a portion of the smokestacks are still there.

Crews blew off over 200 feet of the stack, leaving about 70 feet. Brian Baumann from B&B Wrecking says his team will level and cap it off with marine grade wood and secure the structure for any future project.

"People were glad to see this whole power plant go away and some wanted to leave some type of a memento," said Baumann. "This is one that they decided to do for the city."

There has been a lot of talk about what will happen with the remainder of the stacks and many are talking about the possibility of a light house being constructed.

The city says they can't fund that type of project now but many say the Maritime Museum may pick up the cost.

