Man pleads not guilty to Put-In-Bay rape charges

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

An Ottawa County Grand Jury has indicted a man as a result of a rape investigation on Put-In-Bay.

The alleged rape occurred on Put-In-Bay on May 5, 2014.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Christopher Blessing was taken into custody and booked in the Ottawa County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $100,000 bond.

