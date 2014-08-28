Man pleads not guilty to Put-In-Bay rape charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man pleads not guilty to Put-In-Bay rape charges

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An Ottawa County Grand Jury has indicted a man as a result of a rape investigation on Put-In-Bay.

The alleged rape occurred on Put-In-Bay on May 5, 2014.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Christopher Blessing was taken into custody and booked in the Ottawa County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $100,000 bond.

