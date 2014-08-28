Bellevue woman accused of running meth lab in her apartment - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bellevue woman accused of running meth lab in her apartment

BELLEVUE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Bellevue woman is in the Sandusky County Jail, charged with running a meth factory in her apartment.

Julie Singleton, 43, was arrested following a police raid on her Thomas Drive apartment.

Bellevue Police say they, Ohio BCI agents and Bellevue's Fire Department spent most of Monday night removing drug making equipment from the apartment.

Police say they also removed two teenagers and put them in custody of Children's Services.

Several neighbors who live adjacent to Singleton's apartment were evacuated.

Singleton is charged with possession of drugs and operating an illegal drug factory. She will be back in Bellevue court next week.

