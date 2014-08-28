Temperance brothers to be honored for raising Cerebral Palsy awareness

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

When the University of Michigan opens its football season on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, there will be some special guests. Hunter and Braden Gandee will be honored for their work to raise awareness of Cerebral Palsy.

Fresh off his first freshman football game of the year for Bedford High Wednesday night, Hunter will bring his brother Braden onto the field, right along with the Wolverines. In June, Hunter walked for 40 miles, carrying Braden on his back, spreading the word about cerebral palsy.

"I mean it's the biggest crowd in the country. It can't get any bigger than that. It's going to be a lot of excitement out there and adrenaline," Hunter said.

"I think it will be pretty cool but it's in front of a big crowd!" Braden added. When asked if he will be nervous, Braden said, "A little bit!"

Meanwhile, the boys' incredible fundraising efforts continue. They've now raised $15,000 for cerebral palsy research. We've learned some of that money will be used for a cerebral palsy conference with leading medical experts, at U of M next spring.

We also asked the boys about the ice bucket challenge that's sweeping the nation and raising money for ALS research.

"I really love that, just how the people are trying to keep on spreading it. We support all the causes out there," Hunter said.

Braden said he did the bucket challenge not once, but two times.

