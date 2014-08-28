Toledo firefighter requires medical attention while battling vac - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo firefighter requires medical attention while battling vacant house fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo firefighter needed medical attention while battling a house fire Thursday.

Toledo Fire Lieutenant Matthew Hertzfeld says the firefighter had to get medical attention while fighting a house fire which broke out around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Tecumseh Street in central Toledo.

It is unclear how badly the firefighter was hurt.

Hertzfeld says the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

