Sylvania considers expanding downtown area with entertainment district

SYLVANIA, OH

City officials in Sylvania say they're seriously considering turning ‘SoMo', a five-acre piece of land south of Monroe, into an entertainment district.

The district would be located in the Monroe and Main Street area, near the popular downtown area of Sylvania.

"In SoMo we would love to have some office space and different businesses coming to town," said Sylvania Economic Director Bill Sanford.  "With that you would have hopefully restaurants and bars to complement and have places for people to go after hours."

Although this discussion is still in the very early stages, city officials say they see many positives from turning the empty area into something big.

"We are talking to some developers about how to proceed with SoMo," said Sanford.  "Every city, every community has a limited number of liquor permits.  This is a way to add permits to your community."

A committee is scheduled to meet again soon.  Officials should know in about six months whether or not they will move ahead with the project.

