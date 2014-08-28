Glass Pavilion now closed through Labor Day at Art Museum - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Glass Pavilion now closed through Labor Day at Toledo Museum of Art

The Glass Pavilion at the Toledo Museum of Art is closed to attendees after sewer repairs led to the shutdown of several systems, including the cooling system, according to the museum's website.

The museum said they decided to close pavilionlion "to protect the collection and to insure the health and safety of people working in hot shops."

The GlPavilionlion will remain closed to the public until repairs are completed.  Originally, the pavilion was expected to reopen Saturday, August 30, but the date has since been pushed back to Tuesday, September 2.

Despite the closure, the Main Museum will continue to be open regular hours during this time.

