Health officials stress importance of EpiPens for students

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A large majority of states have lawsallowing schools to stock EpiPens, which can counteract your child's allergic reaction, but often thelaw does not require schools to have the life-saving devices on hand. This is the case in Ohio.

The EpiPen could mean the differencebetween life and death for your child. The problem is many parents many not know their children have allergiesuntil they get to school, and if schools don't have any record of those allergies, they may not be prepared foran emergency.

Experts say life threatening allergicreactions can occur within minutes, so it's important to always have an EpiPen on hand.

Currently, many school districts inour area treat EpiPens like prescriptions. If your child has an allergy, it's important they bring an EpiPen to school, as it could save theirlife.

Perrysburg Schools are meeting withemergency officials to further their EpiPen plan.

