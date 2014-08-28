Crash involving school bus in Sylvania Township - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash involving school bus in Sylvania Township

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police dispatch has confirmed an accident involving a school bus at the intersection of Corey and Springbrook in Sylvania Township.

The accident happened just after 8 AM Wednesday.  A school bus and one other vehicle were involved.

We're told children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were sustained.

Traffic was not blocked off by the accident, which has since been fully cleared.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly