One dead in wrong way crash on I-275 in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One dead in wrong way crash on I-275 in Monroe County

ASH TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone says one person is dead after a wrong way crash on southbound I-275 south of Carleton-Rockwood Road in Ash Township Wednesday evening.

A preliminary investigation says 29-year-old Siddartha Verma of Livonia, Michigan was traveling the north on southbound lanes of I-275 when he collided head on with a semi.

Verma was ejected from his vehicle on impact and pronounced deceased at the scene.  The semi caught fire and its driver suffered minor injuries before being taken to the hospital.

Officers from the Carleton Police Department, Michigan State Police, Huron Township Police Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and the Ash Township Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly