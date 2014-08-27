Whitehouse woman is fighting to keep her teacup pigs

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Angi Shinaver is not your typical pet owner. She has two mini pigs known as Teacups she says are like family.

"My kids are all grown so these are my kids now, you know," said Shinaver.

She says they are a great addition to the family.

"They're a very intelligent and very affectionate animal," said Shinavers. "They are less smelly than dogs. They are much cleaner than dogs."

But she received a letter Saturday from the Whitehouse village prosecutor. It was a final notice to remove the pigs or criminal charges will be filed against her.

Village zoning official Barb Knisely says it is against municipal and zoning codes to keep livestock in a district not zoned agricultural.

Shinaver rescued Phyllis from a property in Monroe County, Michigan over the winter. She says the pig was not well cared for but she was able to nurse her back to health. Now she can't imagine having to give her up, along with Levi.

"I thought, I did not want to go to jail but I don't want to lose my babies so if I have to re-home them while I am fighting this, then that's what I'll do," said Shinavers. "And it's going to be very, very lonely in this house while they are gone."

The zoning official says Shinaver can request a variance to see if she could keep them, but Shinaver says that would force her to admit they are agricultural animals. She insists they are pets. Shinaver has a lawyer and says she is prepared to take it to court.

If she loses the challenge she says she will consider selling her house and moving out of Whitehouse.

Shinaver says she plans on taking the pigs to a relative's house outside of Whitehouse on Thursday while she fights the village's order.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.